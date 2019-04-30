TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Nueces Islands-
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Kleberg-
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kleberg Islands-
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Aransas Islands-
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Calhoun Islands-
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
338 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
