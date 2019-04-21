TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

822 FPUS54 KCRP 210853

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

TXZ343-212130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-212130-

Nueces Islands-

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-212130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-212130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-212130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ242-212130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-212130-

Coastal Kleberg-

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ442-212130-

Kleberg Islands-

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ344-212130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-212130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-212130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-212130-

Aransas Islands-

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-212130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-212130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ247-212130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-212130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ447-212130-

Calhoun Islands-

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-212130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-212130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-212130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-212130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-212130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-212130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-212130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

353 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TC/TE

