TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019
186 FPUS54 KCRP 160818
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
TXZ343-162145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ443-162145-
Nueces Islands-
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ243-162145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ234-162145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ239-162145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ242-162145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ342-162145-
Coastal Kleberg-
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ442-162145-
Kleberg Islands-
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ344-162145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ244-162145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ245-162145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ345-162145-
Aransas Islands-
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ346-162145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ246-162145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ247-162145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ347-162145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ447-162145-
Calhoun Islands-
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ233-162145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ232-162145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ241-162145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ231-162145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ240-162145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ229-162145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ230-162145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
318 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather