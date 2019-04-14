TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019
_____
829 FPUS54 KCRP 140850
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
TXZ343-142145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ443-142145-
Nueces Islands-
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ243-142145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ234-142145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ239-142145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ242-142145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ342-142145-
Coastal Kleberg-
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ442-142145-
Kleberg Islands-
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ344-142145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ244-142145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ245-142145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ345-142145-
Aransas Islands-
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ346-142145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ246-142145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ247-142145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ347-142145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ447-142145-
Calhoun Islands-
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ233-142145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ232-142145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ241-142145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ231-142145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ240-142145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ229-142145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ230-142145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
350 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
85/87
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather