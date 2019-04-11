TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ443-112130-
Nueces Islands-
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ243-112130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ234-112130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ239-112130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as hot. Highs around 90. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ242-112130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ342-112130-
Coastal Kleberg-
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ442-112130-
Kleberg Islands-
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ344-112130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ244-112130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ245-112130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ345-112130-
Aransas Islands-
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ346-112130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ246-112130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ247-112130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ347-112130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ447-112130-
Calhoun Islands-
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ233-112130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ232-112130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ241-112130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ231-112130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ240-112130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ229-112130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ230-112130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
