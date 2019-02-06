TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ443-061030-

Nueces Islands-

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog through the day.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-061030-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ234-061030-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ239-061030-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-061030-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-061030-

Coastal Kleberg-

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ442-061030-

Kleberg Islands-

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-061030-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ244-061030-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-061030-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less than

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ345-061030-

Aransas Islands-

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ346-061030-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ246-061030-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-061030-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ347-061030-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-061030-

Calhoun Islands-

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ233-061030-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-061030-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ241-061030-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-061030-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-061030-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-061030-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ230-061030-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

632 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

