Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

TXZ343-031015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ443-031015-

Nueces Islands-

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the evening. Areas of dense fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ243-031015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph late

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ234-031015-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds

around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ239-031015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Near steady temperature around

60. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ242-031015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ342-031015-

Coastal Kleberg-

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ442-031015-

Kleberg Islands-

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ344-031015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the evening. Areas of dense fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph late

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ244-031015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers late in the evening. Areas of dense fog through the

night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ245-031015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ345-031015-

Aransas Islands-

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ346-031015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ246-031015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ247-031015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ347-031015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds

around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ447-031015-

Calhoun Islands-

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ233-031015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the evening. Areas of fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph late

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ232-031015-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph late in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ241-031015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ231-031015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ240-031015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening,

then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ229-031015-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ230-031015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

1110 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening,

then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature around

60. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

