TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows
around 40. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ443-272230-
Nueces Islands-
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ243-272230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ234-272230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ239-272230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ242-272230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ342-272230-
Coastal Kleberg-
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north
20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ442-272230-
Kleberg Islands-
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ344-272230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10
to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ244-272230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north
20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ245-272230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45
mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10
to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ345-272230-
Aransas Islands-
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ346-272230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45
mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ246-272230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north
20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ247-272230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ347-272230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50
mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ447-272230-
Calhoun Islands-
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50
mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ233-272230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north
20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ232-272230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ241-272230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ231-272230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
less than 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ240-272230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ229-272230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ230-272230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
340 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
