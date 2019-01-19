TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

TXZ343-192245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ443-192245-

Nueces Islands-

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Near steady

temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ243-192245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs

around 70. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ234-192245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ239-192245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ242-192245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ342-192245-

Coastal Kleberg-

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ442-192245-

Kleberg Islands-

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Near steady

temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ344-192245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ244-192245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ245-192245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ345-192245-

Aransas Islands-

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ346-192245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ246-192245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ247-192245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ347-192245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ447-192245-

Calhoun Islands-

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Near steady

temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ233-192245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ232-192245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ241-192245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ231-192245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ240-192245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ229-192245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ230-192245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

411 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

