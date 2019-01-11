TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

TXZ343-121045-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-121045-

Nueces Islands-

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-121045-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ234-121045-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-121045-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ242-121045-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-121045-

Coastal Kleberg-

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-121045-

Kleberg Islands-

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-121045-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-121045-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-121045-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ345-121045-

Aransas Islands-

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-121045-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-121045-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-121045-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph increasing to

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-121045-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-121045-

Calhoun Islands-

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-121045-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ232-121045-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-121045-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ231-121045-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-121045-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ229-121045-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-121045-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

318 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

