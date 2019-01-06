TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019

232 FPUS54 KCRP 060728 AAB

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

TXZ343-061015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-061015-

Nueces Islands-

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-061015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ234-061015-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ239-061015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ242-061015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ342-061015-

Coastal Kleberg-

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-061015-

Kleberg Islands-

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ344-061015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ244-061015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ245-061015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ345-061015-

Aransas Islands-

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ346-061015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ246-061015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ247-061015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ347-061015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ447-061015-

Calhoun Islands-

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ233-061015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ232-061015-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ241-061015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ231-061015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ240-061015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ229-061015-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ230-061015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TMT/PZ/JM

