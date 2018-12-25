TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
TXZ343-252245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ443-252245-
Nueces Islands-
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ243-252245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ234-252245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ239-252245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ242-252245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ342-252245-
Coastal Kleberg-
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ442-252245-
Kleberg Islands-
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ344-252245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ244-252245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ245-252245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ345-252245-
Aransas Islands-
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ346-252245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ246-252245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ247-252245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ347-252245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ447-252245-
Calhoun Islands-
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ233-252245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ232-252245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ241-252245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ231-252245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ240-252245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ229-252245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ230-252245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
328 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
