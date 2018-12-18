TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Nueces Islands-

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Aransas Islands-

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Calhoun Islands-

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light west winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light west winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

325 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light west winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

