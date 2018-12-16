TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
TXZ343-162245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ443-162245-
Nueces Islands-
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ243-162245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Light east winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ234-162245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ239-162245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ242-162245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ342-162245-
Coastal Kleberg-
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ442-162245-
Kleberg Islands-
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ344-162245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ244-162245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ245-162245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ345-162245-
Aransas Islands-
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ346-162245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ246-162245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ247-162245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ347-162245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ447-162245-
Calhoun Islands-
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ233-162245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ232-162245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ241-162245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ231-162245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ240-162245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ229-162245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ230-162245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
315 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
PH/TMT
_____
