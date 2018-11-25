TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

306 FPUS54 KCRP 250932

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

TXZ343-252245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-252245-

Nueces Islands-

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-252245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ234-252245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ239-252245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-252245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-252245-

Coastal Kleberg-

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-252245-

Kleberg Islands-

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-252245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-252245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ245-252245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ345-252245-

Aransas Islands-

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph increasing to

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-252245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-252245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ247-252245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ347-252245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-252245-

Calhoun Islands-

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-252245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ232-252245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-252245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ231-252245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-252245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-252245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-252245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

332 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

