TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

363 FPUS54 KCRP 180941

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

TXZ343-182245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ443-182245-

Nueces Islands-

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-182245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ234-182245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-182245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light north

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Light north winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-182245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-182245-

Coastal Kleberg-

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-182245-

Kleberg Islands-

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-182245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-182245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-182245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ345-182245-

Aransas Islands-

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-182245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-182245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-182245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-182245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-182245-

Calhoun Islands-

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-182245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-182245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-182245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-182245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-182245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-182245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-182245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

341 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

