TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

TXZ343-171015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ443-171015-

Nueces Islands-

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 70. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-171015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with intermittent sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ234-171015-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ239-171015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light north winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ242-171015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with intermittent sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ342-171015-

Coastal Kleberg-

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ442-171015-

Kleberg Islands-

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ344-171015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature

around 60. East winds to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ244-171015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ245-171015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ345-171015-

Aransas Islands-

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-171015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ246-171015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ247-171015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Light

east winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ347-171015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-171015-

Calhoun Islands-

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-171015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ232-171015-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with intermittent sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ241-171015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with intermittent sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ231-171015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with intermittent sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ240-171015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with intermittent sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ229-171015-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ230-171015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

959 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

