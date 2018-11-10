TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
TXZ343-102245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ443-102245-
Nueces Islands-
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ243-102245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ234-102245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ239-102245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 50. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north
winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ242-102245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ342-102245-
Coastal Kleberg-
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds increasing
to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ442-102245-
Kleberg Islands-
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ344-102245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ244-102245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ245-102245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ345-102245-
Aransas Islands-
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ346-102245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ246-102245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ247-102245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ347-102245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light
rain in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ447-102245-
Calhoun Islands-
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ233-102245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light
rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-102245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ241-102245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-102245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ240-102245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north
winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ229-102245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ230-102245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
331 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
