Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

light rain after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Nueces Islands-

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

light rain after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

light rain after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Kleberg-

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

light rain after midnight. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

light rain after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

light rain after midnight. Windy. Lows around 50. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Windy.

Lows around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Aransas Islands-

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

light rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Breezy.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Windy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

329 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

