TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
078 FPUS54 KCRP 070951
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
TXZ343-072300-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in
the morning, then a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ443-072300-
Nueces Islands-
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain after
midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ243-072300-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
around 60. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ234-072300-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ239-072300-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ242-072300-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ342-072300-
Coastal Kleberg-
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ442-072300-
Kleberg Islands-
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Windy.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ344-072300-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
around 60. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ244-072300-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ245-072300-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
around 60. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ345-072300-
Aransas Islands-
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ346-072300-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ246-072300-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ247-072300-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ347-072300-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ447-072300-
Calhoun Islands-
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain after
midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ233-072300-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ232-072300-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ241-072300-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ231-072300-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature around 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ240-072300-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature around 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ229-072300-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
50.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ230-072300-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
351 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
LB/GW
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather