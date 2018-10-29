TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

523 FPUS54 KCRP 291049

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

TXZ343-292115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-292115-

Nueces Islands-

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-292115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-292115-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph early in

the morning becoming light, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-292115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-292115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-292115-

Coastal Kleberg-

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ442-292115-

Kleberg Islands-

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-292115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-292115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ245-292115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-292115-

Aransas Islands-

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-292115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-292115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph early in

the morning becoming light, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-292115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-292115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-292115-

Calhoun Islands-

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-292115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph early in

the morning becoming light, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-292115-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph early in

the morning becoming light, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-292115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-292115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph early in

the morning becoming light, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-292115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ229-292115-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-292115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

549 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

