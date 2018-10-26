TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

912 FPUS54 KCRP 262027

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

TXZ343-271030-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog

late in the night. Lows around 60. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-271030-

Nueces Islands-

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-271030-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ234-271030-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-271030-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-271030-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-271030-

Coastal Kleberg-

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy

late in the night. Lows around 60. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-271030-

Kleberg Islands-

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy

late in the night. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-271030-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-271030-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-271030-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ345-271030-

Aransas Islands-

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-271030-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-271030-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ247-271030-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ347-271030-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-271030-

Calhoun Islands-

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ233-271030-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ232-271030-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-271030-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-271030-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-271030-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-271030-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-271030-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

327 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

