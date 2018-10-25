TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

252 FPUS54 KCRP 250219

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

TXZ343-250915-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-250915-

Nueces Islands-

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-250915-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

north winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-250915-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ239-250915-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ242-250915-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-250915-

Coastal Kleberg-

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-250915-

Kleberg Islands-

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ344-250915-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ244-250915-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-250915-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ345-250915-

Aransas Islands-

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-250915-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ246-250915-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy

drizzle early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ247-250915-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ347-250915-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ447-250915-

Calhoun Islands-

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-250915-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy

drizzle early in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ232-250915-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-250915-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-250915-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-250915-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-250915-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ230-250915-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

919 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

