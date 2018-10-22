TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
TXZ343-222130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 60.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ443-222130-
Nueces Islands-
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ243-222130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ234-222130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ239-222130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ242-222130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ342-222130-
Coastal Kleberg-
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ442-222130-
Kleberg Islands-
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ344-222130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ244-222130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ245-222130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ345-222130-
Aransas Islands-
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ346-222130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ246-222130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ247-222130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ347-222130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ447-222130-
Calhoun Islands-
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ233-222130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ232-222130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ241-222130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ231-222130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ240-222130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ229-222130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ230-222130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
330 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
