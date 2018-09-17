TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
TXZ343-172115-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ443-172115-
Nueces Islands-
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ243-172115-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ234-172115-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ239-172115-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ242-172115-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ342-172115-
Coastal Kleberg-
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ442-172115-
Kleberg Islands-
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-172115-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ244-172115-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ245-172115-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ345-172115-
Aransas Islands-
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around
80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ346-172115-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ246-172115-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ247-172115-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ347-172115-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ447-172115-
Calhoun Islands-
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around
80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-172115-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ232-172115-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ241-172115-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ231-172115-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ240-172115-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ229-172115-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ230-172115-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
433 AM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
