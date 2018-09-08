TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

058 FPUS54 KCRP 082100

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

TXZ343-091030-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ443-091030-

Nueces Islands-

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ243-091030-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ234-091030-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ239-091030-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-091030-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ342-091030-

Coastal Kleberg-

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ442-091030-

Kleberg Islands-

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-091030-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ244-091030-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ245-091030-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ345-091030-

Aransas Islands-

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-091030-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-091030-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ247-091030-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-091030-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-091030-

Calhoun Islands-

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ233-091030-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ232-091030-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ241-091030-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ231-091030-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ240-091030-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-091030-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ230-091030-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

400 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

GH/GW

