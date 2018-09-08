TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Nueces Islands-

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Kleberg Islands-

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Aransas Islands-

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

80. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Calhoun Islands-

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

1000 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

