TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
337 FPUS54 KCRP 292052
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
TXZ343-301030-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-301030-
Nueces Islands-
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-301030-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ234-301030-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ239-301030-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-301030-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-301030-
Coastal Kleberg-
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-301030-
Kleberg Islands-
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-301030-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ244-301030-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-301030-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ345-301030-
Aransas Islands-
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-301030-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-301030-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ247-301030-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-301030-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ447-301030-
Calhoun Islands-
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-301030-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ232-301030-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-301030-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-301030-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-301030-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-301030-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ230-301030-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
ANM/TMT
