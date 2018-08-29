TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

337 FPUS54 KCRP 292052

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

TXZ343-301030-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-301030-

Nueces Islands-

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-301030-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ234-301030-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ239-301030-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ242-301030-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ342-301030-

Coastal Kleberg-

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-301030-

Kleberg Islands-

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-301030-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ244-301030-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ245-301030-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ345-301030-

Aransas Islands-

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-301030-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-301030-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ247-301030-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-301030-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-301030-

Calhoun Islands-

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-301030-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ232-301030-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ241-301030-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ231-301030-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ240-301030-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ229-301030-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-301030-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

352 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

ANM/TMT

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather