TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

073 FPUS54 KCRP 050259 AAB

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

TXZ343-050915-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-050915-

Nueces Islands-

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-050915-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-050915-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-050915-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ242-050915-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-050915-

Coastal Kleberg-

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-050915-

Kleberg Islands-

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-050915-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-050915-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-050915-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-050915-

Aransas Islands-

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-050915-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-050915-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-050915-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-050915-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-050915-

Calhoun Islands-

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-050915-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-050915-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-050915-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ231-050915-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-050915-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-050915-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-050915-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

959 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

