TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

TXZ343-022115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-022115-

Nueces Islands-

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-022115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-022115-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-022115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-022115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-022115-

Coastal Kleberg-

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-022115-

Kleberg Islands-

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-022115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-022115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-022115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ345-022115-

Aransas Islands-

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-022115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ246-022115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-022115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ347-022115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-022115-

Calhoun Islands-

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-022115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ232-022115-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-022115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-022115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-022115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-022115-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-022115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

1102 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

