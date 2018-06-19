TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:48 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Nueces Islands-
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
likely through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Kleberg-
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Kleberg Islands-
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Aransas Islands-
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Calhoun Islands-
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers
likely through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
341 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
