TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

TXZ343-190945-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-190945-

Nueces Islands-

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-190945-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-190945-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-190945-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-190945-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-190945-

Coastal Kleberg-

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-190945-

Kleberg Islands-

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-190945-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-190945-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-190945-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ345-190945-

Aransas Islands-

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-190945-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ246-190945-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-190945-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ347-190945-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-190945-

Calhoun Islands-

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-190945-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ232-190945-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-190945-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-190945-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-190945-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-190945-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-190945-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

317 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

