Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 50s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...around 70 coast. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around

70 coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

mid 80s coast. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 50s inland...in the mid 60s coast. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper

50s inland...in the mid 60s coast. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper

70s coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower

60s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper

50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around

80 coast. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

345 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

