TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

TXZ243-091015-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then cloudy with areas of

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...

in the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s

inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s

inland...around 60 coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

$$

TXZ234-091015-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with areas

of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-091015-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle

and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-091015-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with areas

of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...

around 60 coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the mid 80s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s

inland...around 80 coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

$$

TXZ244-091015-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with areas

of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid

70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

$$

TXZ247-091015-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower

60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-091015-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then cloudy with

areas of drizzle late in the night. Patchy fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-091015-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s

inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-091015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the evening

then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ233-091015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with areas

of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-091015-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around 60 coast.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower

80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-091015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-091015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ229-091015-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle

and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-091015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle

and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

