TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:48 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
_____
667 FPUS54 KCRP 010844
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
TXZ243-012200-
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...
around 80 coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
around 80 coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s
inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
$$
TXZ234-012200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ239-012200-
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ242-012200-
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower
80s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
in the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
in the mid 80s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the upper 50s
coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s
inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s
inland...in the lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
$$
TXZ244-012200-
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...
around 80 coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s
inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
$$
TXZ247-012200-
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
in the upper 70s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid
70s coast. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ232-012200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ245-012200-
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ241-012200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-012200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ246-012200-
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
around 80 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...
around 80 coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
$$
TXZ231-012200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ240-012200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ229-012200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ230-012200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
344 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TMT/RH
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast