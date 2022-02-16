TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing

to south 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the west

late in the morning shifting to the north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds around 25 mph becoming

west around 15 mph late in the morning shifting to the north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the morning shifting to the north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 25 mph becoming west

around 15 mph late in the morning shifting to the north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 15 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 20 mph shifting to

the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph early in the morning.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the

north in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

