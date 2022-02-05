TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

18 to 28 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Wind

chill readings 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Wind

chill readings 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

17 to 27 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Lowest

wind chill readings 28 to 38 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds becoming north around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

14 to 24 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

