TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

290 FPUS54 KBRO 050957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

TXZ253-060300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-060300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ257-060300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-060300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-060300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

south 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until late

afternoon becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ256-060300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-060300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ249-060300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph late in the morning shifting to the west shifting to the

north late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-060300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest early in the

afternoon shifting to the north.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-060300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ251-060300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ351-060300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

