TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021 _____ 112 FPUS54 KBRO 180858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 TXZ253-190300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ255-190300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ257-190300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ252-190300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ254-190300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ256-190300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ248-190300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ249-190300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ250-190300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ353-190300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ251-190300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ351-190300- Coastal Kenedy- 358 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.