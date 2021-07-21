TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late

evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 101.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late

evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows in

the upper 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late

evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

