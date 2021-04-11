TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph early in the

evening becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

near 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

