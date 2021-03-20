TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021 _____ 747 FPUS54 KBRO 200857 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 TXZ253-210300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ255-210300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ257-210300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ252-210300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ254-210300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ256-210300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ248-210300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ249-210300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ250-210300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ353-210300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ251-210300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ351-210300- Coastal Kenedy- 356 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$