TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

_____

539 FPUS54 KBRO 250957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

TXZ253-260300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-260300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-260300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ252-260300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and early

afternoon shifting to the north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ254-260300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-260300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph

early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-260300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-260300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming west around

10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-260300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds early in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph shifting to the southwest early in

the afternoon becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-260300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-260300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-260300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

