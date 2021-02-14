TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

TXZ253-150300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

readings 26 to 36.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with light freezing rain likely in the

evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.

No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 12 to 22.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 13 to 23.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 11 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 11 to 21 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ255-150300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings 26 to 36.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with light freezing rain likely in the

evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.

No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings 12 to 22.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 13 to 23.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 13 to 23 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ257-150300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers with light freezing rain likely

in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet with

rain likely after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill

readings 12 to 22.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph

decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ252-150300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and slight chance

of light freezing rain early in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain likely. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then light sleet likely after midnight. No sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill readings 9 to 19.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 10 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 to 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ254-150300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill readings 26 to 36.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with light freezing rain likely in the

evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.

No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 10 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 11 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 11 to 21 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ256-150300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers with light freezing rain likely

in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and rain

after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows near 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind

chill readings 11 to 21.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with chance

of rain showers, slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 12 to 22.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ248-150300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and light

freezing rain early in the morning, then chance of rain showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain likely. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then light sleet likely and slight chance of snow after

midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill readings 6 to 16.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 7 to 17.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Wind chill

readings 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 10 to 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ249-150300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of light freezing rain early in the morning.

Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings

23 to 33.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain likely. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then light sleet likely and slight chance of snow after

midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill readings 5 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 6 to 16.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 8 to 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ250-150300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Chance of light freezing

rain early in the morning. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with light freezing rain likely in the

evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance

of snow after midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill readings 8 to 18.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 8 to 18.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 to 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ353-150300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

readings 26 to 36.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with light freezing rain likely in the

evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.

No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 10 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 11 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 to 19 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-150300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with light freezing rain likely in the

evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.

No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 7 to 17.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 8 to 18.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 7 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 to 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ351-150300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Scattered rain showers early in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 26 to 36.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers with light freezing rain likely

in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and rain

after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings 7 to 17.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers, slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind

chill readings 8 to 18.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 8 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 8 to 18 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

