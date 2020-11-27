TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

517 FPUS54 KBRO 270957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon

shifting to the northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

