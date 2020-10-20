TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

