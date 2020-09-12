TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

913 FPUS54 KBRO 120857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

