TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
TXZ253-030300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then slight chance
of showers late in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ255-030300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then slight chance
of showers late in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ257-030300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
TXZ252-030300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ254-030300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then slight chance
of showers late in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ256-030300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then slight chance
of showers late in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-030300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ249-030300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ250-030300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ353-030300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ251-030300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ351-030300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
