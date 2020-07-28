TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020
_____
881 FPUS54 KBRO 280916
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
TXZ253-290315-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
$$
TXZ255-290315-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-290315-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-290315-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-290315-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-290315-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ248-290315-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-290315-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-290315-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-290315-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-290315-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-290315-
Coastal Kenedy-
416 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather