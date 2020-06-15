TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

TXZ253-160300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-160300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-160300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ252-160300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-160300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-160300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-160300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ249-160300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-160300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-160300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-160300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-160300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

